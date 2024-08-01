Call for Applications Open for DataTribe's Seventh Annual Cybersecurity Startup Challenge

Five Finalists to Receive Messaging and Go-To-Market Coaching and Present to an Expert Panel of Judges and an Audience of Prospective Investors and Customers

FULTON, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, today opened its call for applications for the 2024 Cybersecurity Startup Challenge. The deadline for submissions is September 27th.

The five Finalists, to be announced on October 18th, will share $25,000 in prize money and work with DataTribe principals and other cybersecurity entrepreneurs to hone and develop their messaging and presentations for a live event in front of a panel of judges, potential investors, and customers on November 13th.

To qualify for participation, interested companies must be pre-Series A with maximum funding not exceeding more than $1.2 million to date. They must also have an Enterprise, Big Data or Cyber Security product, beta, market viable product or concept to present.

"After six Challenges that have seen 20 Finalists selected, $93 million raised, and four successful exits, we're focused on giving Finalists an even deeper experience. This year, there will be more opportunities to learn from our coaches, to connect with potential investors, and to get in front of prospective customers," said John Funge, DataTribe Managing Director. "The Challenge this year will begin with DataTribe's leaders conducting messaging and strategy workshops with each Finalist to help them prepare for the live event. As well, Finalists will get a peek into the DataTribe seed-to-A playbook with coaching on key success factors for cybersecurity companies going from start to series A. Our goal is that every Finalist leaves the Challenge with their pitch and strategy substantially improved and with valuable connections to accelerate funding and customer traction."

Qualifying companies may submit a proposal that includes a deck and relevant company and product information via the DataTribe website. DataTribe will review submissions for technical merit, market potential, and team readiness. Finalists will be announced on October 18th.

The in-person competition will take place in the DataTribe Challenge Auditorium in Maple Lawn, Maryland, on November 13th. An expert panel of leaders in the cybersecurity field will judge each Finalist's presentation. These judges include:

Bob Ackerman , Founder of AllegisCyber and Co-Founder of DataTribe

, Founder of AllegisCyber and Co-Founder of DataTribe George Barnes , Partner at Red Cell and Former Deputy Director of NSA

, Partner at Red Cell and Former Deputy Director of NSA Betsy Bevilacqua , Co-founder of Tabiri Analytics and Former CISO of Chainalysis & Butterfly Network

, Co-founder of Tabiri Analytics and Former CISO of Chainalysis & Butterfly Network Arno Van Der Walt , CISO of Marriott International

More judges will be announced before the competition.

In addition to the five Finalists selected to present at the live event, up to 10 additional top applicants will be invited to attend the competition. These companies can join the audience of CISOs, venture capitalists, and cyber industry leaders to watch the Finalist presentations and network.

"Every year, DataTribe is impressed and humbled by the quality of the submissions we receive," said Mike Janke, Co-Founder of DataTribe. "These entrepreneurs are investing their time, money, hard work, and talent in making the digital world safer. We're excited to provide a platform to help these startups refine their messaging, hone their fundraising skills, and network with the best in the business."

To apply for the 2024 DataTribe Challenge, please visit https://datatribe.com/challenge/.

About DataTribe

DataTribe is a startup foundry that invests in and co-builds world-class startups focused on generational leaps in cybersecurity and data science. Founded by leading investors, startup veterans, and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind services, access to an unparalleled network, and decades of professional expertise to give their companies an unfair advantage. DataTribe is headquartered in the Washington-Baltimore metro area in Fulton, Maryland. For more information, visit https://datatribe.com.

Media Contact: Matthew Bowen, [email protected]

SOURCE DataTribe