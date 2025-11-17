Call for Entries: Globee® Awards for Achievement to Recognize Original Research and Innovation Papers with Workplace and Business Impact

News provided by

Globee Awards

Nov 17, 2025, 11:15 ET

Global recognition for breakthrough research papers that turn ideas into impact across industries and company sizes

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Achievement, part of the respected Globee® business awards programs, is now accepting entries for the Original Research and Innovation Paper category—honoring individuals, teams, or organizations whose original papers present breakthrough ideas with meaningful workplace or business impact.

This category is open to all industries and sectors, across businesses and organizations of any size and from all over the world.

Learn more and apply: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/

Whether the paper presents a new product concept, a process that improves operations, or an innovative approach that solves an industry challenge—this category highlights work that translates research into real-world results.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores of independent industry experts and peers. Judging is transparent, data-driven, and free from sponsorship influence or internal selection.

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #OriginalResearch #InnovationPaper #BusinessAwards #WorkplaceImpact #IndustryRecognition #GlobalAchievement

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Winners Announced in the 18th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Impact

Winners Announced in the 18th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Impact

The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have...
The 11th Annual Globee® Awards for Achievement Now Accepting Global Entries

The 11th Annual Globee® Awards for Achievement Now Accepting Global Entries

The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics