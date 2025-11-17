Call for Entries: Globee® Awards for Achievement to Recognize Original Research and Innovation Papers with Workplace and Business Impact

Global recognition for breakthrough research papers that turn ideas into impact across industries and company sizes

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Achievement, part of the respected Globee® business awards programs, is now accepting entries for the Original Research and Innovation Paper category—honoring individuals, teams, or organizations whose original papers present breakthrough ideas with meaningful workplace or business impact.

This category is open to all industries and sectors, across businesses and organizations of any size and from all over the world.

Whether the paper presents a new product concept, a process that improves operations, or an innovative approach that solves an industry challenge—this category highlights work that translates research into real-world results.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores of independent industry experts and peers. Judging is transparent, data-driven, and free from sponsorship influence or internal selection.

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

