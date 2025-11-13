Winners Announced in the 18th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Impact

Recognizing Achievements Creating Measurable and Meaningful Impact Across Industries and Communities Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have announced the winners in the 18th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Impact.

See the full list of 2025 winners: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

"The 2025 winners of the Globee® Awards for Impact reflect the real power of purpose in action," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. "Their achievements show that measurable impact can come from any industry, region, or role—and that meaningful progress is possible when intention meets execution."

This global program celebrates individuals, teams, products, services, and organizations whose efforts are driving positive impact—whether by improving lives, strengthening communities, advancing sustainability, or creating better outcomes in the workplace and beyond.

Working professionals and business people from around the world participated in the judging process, contributing diverse expertise across industries. View the full list of 2025 judges here: https://globeeawards.com/impact/judges/

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

