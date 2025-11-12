The 11th Annual Globee® Awards for Achievement Now Accepting Global Entries

Recognizing Achievements in Business and the Workplace From All Over the World

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have announced that entries are now open for the 11th Annual Globee® Awards for Achievement.

Learn more and submit entries now: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/

This globally respected program honors outstanding achievements across all areas of business and the workplace—from individual contributions and team accomplishments to company-wide milestones, innovative products and services, digital campaigns, and organizational excellence.

Open to participants from every country, industry, and company size, the Globee® Awards for Achievement welcomes entries from individuals, teams, departments, and organizations that are making a meaningful difference in their fields.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

SOURCE Globee Awards