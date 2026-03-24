Call for Entries: Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence Invite Organizations Across Asia-Pacific to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements in Artificial Intelligence through 10 awards programs with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 The /PRNewswire/ -- Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, today announced a call for entries for the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, inviting organizations, teams, and individuals across Asia-Pacific to submit their achievements in Artificial Intelligence for global recognition.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/

Organizations operating across Asia-Pacific, as well as multinational companies with a presence in the region, are encouraged to participate alongside peers worldwide. The awards are open to startups, private and public companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations leveraging Artificial Intelligence to drive innovation and impact.

The Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence recognize excellence across a wide range of categories, including AI-driven products and services, machine learning applications, automation, data analytics, intelligent systems, and AI-powered business transformation. These recognitions are part of the Globee® Awards' 10 specialized awards programs, designed to highlight achievements across industries and disciplines.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that Artificial Intelligence innovations at every level—from emerging solutions to large-scale deployments—have the opportunity to be recognized. Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

Participants benefit from a data-driven evaluation process conducted by experienced professionals from diverse industries worldwide. Winners receive global recognition, verified eCertificates, and the opportunity to showcase their Artificial Intelligence achievements to an international audience.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. With participation from organizations and professionals around the globe, the awards honor excellence through a data-driven evaluation process.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #SmallBusiness #LocalBusiness #BusinessAchievements #AsiaPacific #BusinessRecognition #Entrepreneurship #MeritBasedAwards #AI #ArtificialIntelligence

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards