Globee® Awards for Impact, Now in Its 19th Year, Invite Small and Medium Businesses Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements from small and medium businesses across industries with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 19th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Impact, inviting small and medium businesses worldwide to nominate their achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

Now in its 19th year, the program recognizes achievements demonstrated through business performance, workplace initiatives, innovation, customer engagement, leadership, operational improvements, community contributions, technology adoption, and measurable organizational impact across industries.

The awards welcome participation from small and medium businesses operating across diverse sectors, including technology, healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, retail, communications, professional services, non-profit initiatives, and emerging business fields. Submissions may represent contributions from organizations, teams, departments, and professionals across different operational areas and business environments.

The Globee® Awards for Impact recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful work at every level has the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to small and medium businesses worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards