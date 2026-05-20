Globee® Awards for Innovation, Now in Its 18th Year, Invite Startups Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing startup achievements across innovation, technology, products, services, leadership, and business growth with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 18th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Innovation (Golden Bridge Awards®), inviting startups worldwide to nominate their achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/

Originally established as the Golden Bridge Awards®, the program has, for 18 years, recognized innovation achievements across industries and organizational environments worldwide. The awards continue to recognize startup achievements spanning products, services, technology innovation, operational strategies, customer initiatives, business growth, digital transformation, leadership, and other measurable contributions.

The program welcomes participation from startups across industries and sectors, including technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, fintech, education, manufacturing, sustainability, communications, and emerging business fields. Submissions may represent achievements from founders, teams, departments, and organizations at various stages of growth and development.

The Globee® Awards for Innovation recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that startup initiatives and innovations at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to startups worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards