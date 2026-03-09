Call for Entries: Globee® Awards for Business Invites Asia-Pacific Organizations to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing achievements from companies, startups, small businesses, government agencies, and organizations across the Asia-Pacific region.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Business, part of the Globee Awards' portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs, invite organizations across the Asia-Pacific region to nominate their achievements for global recognition.

Learn more and submit entries at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

Organizations across the Asia-Pacific region are encouraged to submit their achievements.

Businesses throughout Asia-Pacific continue to drive growth, innovation, and leadership across industries ranging from finance, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and professional services to emerging sectors and new market initiatives. The Globee® Awards for Business recognize measurable achievements by organizations, teams, departments, and leaders that demonstrate excellence in strategy, operations, growth, customer engagement, brand leadership, and community impact.

The program welcomes submissions from companies of all sizes — including startups, small and mid-sized enterprises, multinational corporations, government agencies, public sector institutions, and nonprofit organizations across Asia-Pacific countries and economies.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by selected industry professionals and business leaders serving on the judging panel, ensuring a structured, transparent, and peer-driven evaluation process.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations are evaluated through independent peer review conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders worldwide.

