Call for Experts: Globee® Awards for Technology Invite Technology Professionals and Industry Practitioners Worldwide to Apply for the Judging Panel

Inviting experienced professionals involved in technology strategy, implementation, and use to participate in a merit-based, data-driven evaluation process

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced an open call inviting technology professionals and industry practitioners worldwide to apply to serve on the judging panel for the Globee® Awards for Technology.

For full eligibility details and the official application form, visit: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

The program seeks professionals who are actively involved in technology strategy, implementation, deployment, and operational use, including those working across enterprise systems, cybersecurity, cloud platforms, artificial intelligence initiatives, digital transformation, and related technology environments.

Qualified applicants may include professionals contributing to the planning, execution, and management of technology initiatives, as well as those responsible for evaluating, implementing, or utilizing technology solutions within their organizations. This approach reflects real-world experience across multiple roles and functions, without limiting participation to specific job titles.

Judging is conducted through a merit-based, data-driven evaluation process, designed to provide a structured, consistent, and transparent assessment of entries. Selected judges are assigned submissions and are expected to complete evaluations in accordance with defined scoring criteria.

Submission of an application does not guarantee selection. Applications are reviewed based on professional experience, qualifications, and alignment with program requirements, and only a limited number of applicants are invited to participate as judges.

Participation on the judging panel is voluntary. Verified eCertificates and official recognition are issued only to those judges who successfully complete the required evaluation assignments within the designated timeframe.

Qualified professionals are invited to submit their credentials for review. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted following the evaluation of applications.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #TechnologyAwards #CallForJudges #TechLeaders #DigitalTransformation #AI #Cybersecurity #CloudComputing #Innovation #GlobalRecognition

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SOURCE Globee Awards