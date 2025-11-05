Call for Entries Issued for 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology

Honoring groundbreaking technology achievements by individuals, teams, and organizations worldwide—across products, services, and leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have officially announced the Call for Entries for the 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology.

Learn more and submit entries now: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

This global program recognizes outstanding achievements in technology across all industries—from startups to enterprise giants. Organizations, teams, and individuals are invited to submit nominations that showcase innovations, products, services, leadership, and initiatives advancing how the world works and connects.

From Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity to clean tech, enterprise software, and immersive technologies, the Globee® Awards for Technology recognize achievements across all areas of innovation—spanning over 20 distinct categories including cloud computing, fintech, healthcare tech, digital transformation, automation, AR/VR, sustainability, and more.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

