Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence Invites Industry Experts Worldwide to Join the Global AI Judging Panel

News provided by

Globee Awards

Feb 26, 2026, 11:02 ET

AI professionals, business leaders, and technology experts are invited to evaluate real-world Artificial Intelligence achievements across industries and operational environments globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, invite industry experts from around the world to serve on the judging panel for the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

Qualified professionals seeking to volunteer and participate in recognizing achievements in Artificial Intelligence may apply at: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/

The Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence recognize meaningful achievements in Artificial Intelligence across individuals, teams, departments, organizations, startups, enterprises, and public sector entities. Submissions span enterprise AI adoption, machine learning innovation, automation, predictive analytics, AI governance, AI-powered cybersecurity, operational optimization, and digital transformation initiatives that demonstrate measurable business and organizational impact.

Serving as a judge offers professionals the opportunity to contribute to a structured, transparent, peer-driven evaluation process. Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by qualified industry professionals and business leaders, reinforcing the program's commitment to objective and merit-based recognition.

Working professionals and business owners with experience in Artificial Intelligence, data science, enterprise technology, cybersecurity, innovation strategy, operations, consulting, research, and digital transformation are encouraged to participate. Judging assignments can be reviewed and scored remotely from anywhere in the world at a convenient time.

Judges who successfully complete their assignments receive:

  • A verified eCertificate of participation
  • Name and company listing on the official Globee® Awards Judges page
  • The opportunity to contribute insights to Globee® Insights

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations are evaluated through independent peer review conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders worldwide.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #ArtificialIntelligence #AIAwards #IndustryExperts #TechLeadership #MeritBasedAwards #GlobalRecognition #VolunteerJudge

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards

