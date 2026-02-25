Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity to Recognize Outstanding Products and Services Worldwide

Honoring existing, enhanced, and newly launched cybersecurity solutions delivering measurable protection, resilience, and digital trust

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, part of the Globee Awards' portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs, have issued a Call for Global Entries to recognize exceptional cybersecurity products and services from organizations around the world.

Learn more and submit your achievements: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/

The program honors existing, upgraded, and newly introduced cybersecurity products and services that demonstrate innovation, effectiveness, scalability, and measurable impact in protecting digital assets and strengthening organizational resilience. Eligible solutions may span areas such as threat detection, cloud security, identity and access management, data protection, AI-driven security, risk management, compliance technologies, managed security services, and enterprise security platforms.

Open to startups, mid-sized companies, global enterprises, government agencies, and public sector organizations from every country, the awards recognize cybersecurity solutions that safeguard businesses, institutions, and communities in an increasingly complex digital environment.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by qualified industry professionals and business leaders serving on the judging panel, ensuring a transparent, objective, and peer-driven evaluation process.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations are evaluated through independent peer review conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders worldwide.

