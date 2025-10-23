Call for Entries Issued for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence

Oct 23, 2025, 11:58 ET

Recognizing Excellence Across Every Role, Every Industry, Everywhere

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have announced the Call for Entries for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence.

Learn more and submit your entries now: https://globeeawards.com/excellence/ This prestigious global program recognizes excellence everywhere—across individuals, teams, departments, companies, products and services, digital promotions, and communications. Open to organizations of all sizes, industries, and regions, the Globee® Awards for Excellence honor outstanding achievements across every aspect of business and the workplace.

Submit your nominations to shine a spotlight on the accomplishments driving progress, performance, and positive change. Winners are selected solely based on the average scores provided by independent industry experts and peers from around the world through a transparent, data-driven evaluation process.

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

