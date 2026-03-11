Serve on the Global Leadership Judging Panel: Globee® Awards for Leadership Invite Entrepreneurs, Founders, and Board Members Worldwide

Experienced business leaders are invited to volunteer their expertise to evaluate leadership achievements across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Leadership, part of the Globee Awards' portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, invite entrepreneurs, founders, board members, and experienced business leaders from around the world to apply to serve on the Global Leadership Judging Panel.

Professionals interested in volunteering to help recognize leadership achievements may apply at: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

Entrepreneurs, founders, board directors, senior executives, and other experienced professionals who wish to contribute their expertise to recognizing leadership achievements worldwide are encouraged to volunteer.

Applicants to the judging panel are selected based on their professional background, leadership experience, and relevant industry expertise. Each application is carefully reviewed, and selection is not guaranteed, as only a limited number of judges are appointed for each awards cycle.

Judging is conducted through a structured and transparent scoring process. Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by selected judges, ensuring a peer-driven and objective evaluation process.

