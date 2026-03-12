Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Innovation Invite Global Companies Leading Industry Transformation

Recognizing innovation from organizations operating across multiple countries, industries, and markets

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Innovation, part of the Globee Awards' portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, are now accepting entries and invite global companies and multinational organizations to nominate their innovation achievements.

Learn more and submit entries at: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/

The awards program recognizes innovation across products, services, operational strategies, digital transformation initiatives, and business models. Organizations operating across international markets—including multinational corporations, global brands, international enterprises, government institutions, and large organizations—are encouraged to showcase innovations that deliver measurable impact.

The Globee® Awards for Innovation highlight initiatives that demonstrate leadership in areas such as product development, service innovation, process improvements, sustainability initiatives, digital transformation, and customer experience enhancements. Achievements may include new solutions, improvements to existing offerings, or strategic initiatives that help organizations adapt and compete in an increasingly dynamic global marketplace.

All submissions are evaluated through a structured and transparent scoring process conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders serving as volunteer judges. Winners are determined based solely on the average scores assigned by the judging panel, ensuring a fair and merit-based evaluation process.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations are evaluated through independent peer review conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders worldwide.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #InnovationAwards #GlobalInnovation #BusinessInnovation #MultinationalCompanies #GlobalRecognition #CorporateInnovation #MeritBasedAwards

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards