Call for Entries Issued for the 2nd Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs, have announced the Call for Entries for the 2nd Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

Submit your entries now: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/ This global awards program honors the most innovative and impactful AI technologies, products, services, solutions, teams, and leaders across industries. Startups from around the world are encouraged to submit their achievements that demonstrate how artificial intelligence is solving real-world problems, transforming industries, or shaping the future.

Winners are selected through a merit-based evaluation process, with entries reviewed by independent industry experts and peers. All judging scores are transparently shared with both winners and non-winners.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

