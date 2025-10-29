Call for Entries Issued for the 6th Annual Globee® Awards for Disruptors

Recognizing bold disruptors and transformative achievements reshaping industries and workplaces across the globe.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven global business awards programs, today announced the Call for Entries for the 6th Annual Globee® Awards for Disruptors.

Submit your entries today: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/

Whether it's pioneering a new business model, launching breakthrough technology, or redefining customer experiences, this is an opportunity to gain global recognition for disruptive excellence.

This prestigious program honors bold disruptors—individuals, teams, organizations, products, and services—who are breaking barriers, reshaping markets, and transforming the way we live and work. Open to organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide, the Globee® Awards for Disruptors celebrate innovation with purpose, recognizing achievements that challenge convention and deliver real-world impact.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #Disruptors #InnovationAwards #BusinessTransformation #GlobalRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards