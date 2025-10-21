Call for Entries Issued Worldwide for the 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

Globee Awards

Recognizing Cybersecurity Excellence, Innovation, and Leadership Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based, data-driven business awards programs, have announced the Call for Entries for the 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity.

With worldwide participation and industry-wide acceptance, the program honors achievements across every aspect of cybersecurity—from threat detection and zero trust architectures to privacy, compliance, managed services, and AI-powered solutions. Organizations of all sizes and industries are invited to submit nominations that highlight innovations, products, services, leadership, and teams shaping the future of cybersecurity.

All entries are evaluated through a transparent, data-driven scoring system by independent industry experts and peers from around the world.

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

