Call for Experts: Globee® Awards for Leadership Invite Working Professionals, Entrepreneurs, and Business Owners Worldwide to Apply for the Judging Panel

Applications from working professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners are reviewed based on qualifications for participation in a data-driven evaluation process

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced an open call inviting working professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners worldwide to apply to serve on the judging panel for the Globee® Awards for Leadership.

For full eligibility details and the official application form, visit: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

The program seeks individuals who can demonstrate relevant leadership experience and professional expertise to participate in the evaluation of submissions recognizing leadership achievements across organizations, teams, and individuals.

Participation on the judging panel is subject to application review, and submission does not guarantee selection. Applications are evaluated based on professional qualifications, experience, and alignment with program requirements, and only a limited number of applicants are selected to serve as judges.

Judging is conducted through a merit-based, data-driven evaluation process, designed to provide a structured and consistent assessment of entries. Selected judges are assigned submissions and are expected to complete evaluations in accordance with defined scoring criteria.

Participation on the judging panel is voluntary. Verified eCertificates and official recognition are issued only to those judges who successfully complete the required evaluation assignments within the designated timeframe.

Qualified professionals are invited to submit their credentials for review. As part of the application review process, only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards