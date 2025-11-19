Call for Global Entries: 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology to Recognize Achievements by Technology Professionals in the Workplace

Open to technology professionals at all levels—across every tech field and from all over the world—who are driving innovation and impact in the workplace.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs, announce the Call for Entries for the 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology, inviting technology professionals worldwide to submit their achievements in the workplace.

Submissions are welcome from professionals at all career stages and from companies of any size, sector, or location.

Learn more and submit entries: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

This global awards program honors the accomplishments of individuals and teams in technology roles—whether in software, cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, enterprise IT, or any other tech discipline. Professionals who are making a measurable difference within their organizations—through leadership, technical innovation, project success, or digital transformation—are encouraged to apply.

Winners are selected solely based on average scores provided by independent industry experts from around the world using a transparent, data-driven evaluation process.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #TechnologyAwards #GlobeeAwards #TechLeaders #WorkplaceInnovation #GlobalRecognition #TechProfessionals #DigitalInnovation

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards