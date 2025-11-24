Call for Global Entries: 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology to Recognize Startup Achievements in Technology Worldwide

All tech startups from every industry, sector, and region are invited to showcase innovations shaping the future of technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation and industry-wide acceptance, have issued a global call for entries for the 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology, spotlighting startup achievements in all areas of technology.

Learn more and submit entries: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

This prestigious program recognizes startups that are driving innovation, disrupting markets, and advancing technological excellence. From AI and cybersecurity to cleantech, automation, blockchain, enterprise software, and beyond—startups from every country, industry, and technology category can submit entries.

Whether your innovation improves workplace productivity, transforms customer experiences, or redefines what's possible in your sector, the Globee® Awards for Technology offers global recognition for outstanding achievement in product, service, and solution development.

Startups from all over the world, regardless of size or stage, are eligible to participate. Whether you're a seed-stage innovator or a growth-stage disruptor, if your work contributes meaningfully to advancing technology, you can apply.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

