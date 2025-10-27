Call for Global Entries: 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity Honors the Best in Products and Services

Organizations from around the world are invited to submit nominations for cybersecurity innovations, solutions, and leadership achievements.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation and industry-wide acceptance, have announced the Call for Entries for the 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity.

Submit your nominations today and gain global recognition for driving innovation, protection, and resilience in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Learn more and enter now: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/

This globally respected program honors outstanding achievements across every aspect of cybersecurity—from threat detection and zero trust architectures to privacy, compliance, managed services, and AI-powered solutions. Organizations of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises, are invited to submit nominations that showcase products, services, leadership, and team achievements shaping the future of cybersecurity.

The Globee® Awards are merit-based, with winners determined solely by the average scores provided by independent industry experts and peers from around the world. All judging is transparent, data-driven, and uninfluenced by sponsorships or internal selection.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

