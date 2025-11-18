Call for Global Entries: 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity to Recognize Startup Achievements in Cybersecurity Worldwide

Honoring innovative cybersecurity startups from all over the world for their impact, solutions, and leadership in securing the digital future.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier data-driven business awards programs, have issued a Call for Entries for the 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, inviting startups from around the world to submit their achievements in the cybersecurity space.

Learn more and submit entries: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/

This global awards program celebrates innovation, leadership, and impact across all areas of cybersecurity—from threat detection and zero-trust architectures to compliance, privacy, managed services, and AI-powered solutions. Startups at any stage and from any country are encouraged to submit their nominations.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by independent industry experts and peers from around the world. The evaluation process is transparent, merit-based, and free from sponsorship or internal influence.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

