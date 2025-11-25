Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity to Recognize Original Research and Innovation Papers

Global recognition for research that advances cybersecurity knowledge, practices, and technologies across industries and sectors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with global reach and industry-wide participation, are now accepting entries for original Research and Innovation Papers in the 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity.

Learn more and submit entries: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/

This category honors authors, researchers, professionals, and teams whose original work demonstrates meaningful advancement in the field of cybersecurity. From theoretical frameworks to applied solutions, the award celebrates research that drives real-world impact, improves cybersecurity practices, and inspires innovation across public and private sectors.

Only original, unpublished research papers are eligible for consideration. Submissions must be first-time publications that have not been previously submitted, published, or accepted for publication elsewhere. The Globee® Awards aims to highlight groundbreaking thought leadership that brings fresh perspectives and practical relevance to cybersecurity.

Entries are welcome from all over the world and from every industry and sector. Judging is conducted by independent cybersecurity professionals and industry experts using a transparent, data-driven scoring system—free from sponsorship influence or internal selection.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

