Call for Global Entries: 6th Annual Globee® Awards for Disruptors to Honor Breakthrough Products and Services Driving Industry Change

Recognizing innovative products and services from organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide that challenge convention and redefine what's possible.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based business awards programs with global participation and industry-wide acceptance, are now accepting entries for the 6th Annual Globee® Awards for Disruptors.

Learn more and submit entries: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/

This global awards program honors groundbreaking products and services that are reshaping industries, challenging outdated models, and delivering bold solutions that make a real difference. From emerging tech to consumer innovations, healthcare, financial services, and beyond—organizations of every size and sector are invited to submit their disruptive achievements.

The Globee® Awards for Disruptors celebrate the companies, startups, and teams who are not just responding to change—but creating it. Whether it's a product that shifts user behavior or a service that opens new markets, this is the platform for global recognition.

Judging is conducted by independent industry experts and peers from around the world using a transparent, data-driven scoring system, ensuring every entry is evaluated fairly and without bias.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

