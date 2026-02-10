Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence to Recognize Individual and Team Achievements Worldwide

Recognizing Artificial Intelligence achievements by individuals and teams across industries, organizations, and regions worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence announced the call for global entries, inviting submissions that highlight Artificial Intelligence achievements by individuals and teams working across business, technology, and organizational environments worldwide.

Learn more and submit achievements: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/

As a trusted, merit-based recognition platform, the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence honor the people behind the progress—including individual professionals, cross-functional teams, and departments—whose AI-driven work delivers measurable impact in real-world settings. Achievements may include building AI-powered products and services, deploying AI within organizations, improving operations through automation and analytics, or advancing responsible and secure AI practices.

Open to participants from all industries, organization sizes, and regions, including private companies, startups, government agencies, and public sector departments, the program focuses on what individuals and teams have accomplished, rather than titles or roles.

All entries are evaluated through a transparent, data-driven process by independent industry experts and peers, ensuring recognition is based solely on merit.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across multiple business awards programs, celebrating achievements by individuals, teams, organizations, products, services, and initiatives worldwide. Known for their merit-based and data-driven evaluation process, the Globee® Awards provide a credible platform for recognizing meaningful achievements across industries and regions.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #ArtificialIntelligence #AIAchievements #AIProfessionals #AITeams #MeritBasedAwards #GlobalRecognition #BusinessAwards #TechnologyAwards

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

https://globeeawards.com

SOURCE Globee Awards

