Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence to Recognize Workplace and Business Achievements Worldwide

News provided by

Globee Awards

Jan 28, 2026, 11:35 ET

Honoring AI-driven achievements across individuals, teams, organizations, and innovations in products, services, and creative excellence from all over the world

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier, globally recognized, merit-based business awards programs, announce the Call for Entries for the upcoming 2nd Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence. This international recognition program is open to individuals, teams, departments, and organizations of all sizes and from every industry.

Learn more and submit entries: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/

The awards celebrate outstanding achievements in Artificial Intelligence—from innovative products and services to forward-thinking company initiatives, brand and communication strategies, and team and individual leadership. Whether applied in business operations, customer experience, cybersecurity, creative execution, or process automation, AI is shaping the future of the workplace—and the Globee® Awards is here to recognize those driving this transformation.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores of industry experts and peers from around the world. Judging is transparent, data-driven, and independent of sponsorship or internal influence.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Pioneers, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #AIExcellence #ArtificialIntelligence #BusinessInnovation #GlobalRecognition #AILeadership #WorkplaceInnovation #CreativeAI

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Globee® Awards: Insights from Working Professionals and Business Owners on Achievement Recognition Roadmap

Globee® Awards: Insights from Working Professionals and Business Owners on Achievement Recognition Roadmap

The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based and data-driven business awards programs, announced today that insights from more than 23,000...
Globee® Awards for Achievement to Honor Excellence in Brand, Communications, and Creative Work

Globee® Awards for Achievement to Honor Excellence in Brand, Communications, and Creative Work

The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based and data-driven business awards programs, announce the call for entries for the Globee® Awards...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics