Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence to Recognize Workplace and Business Achievements Worldwide

Honoring AI-driven achievements across individuals, teams, organizations, and innovations in products, services, and creative excellence from all over the world

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier, globally recognized, merit-based business awards programs, announce the Call for Entries for the upcoming 2nd Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence. This international recognition program is open to individuals, teams, departments, and organizations of all sizes and from every industry.

Learn more and submit entries: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/

The awards celebrate outstanding achievements in Artificial Intelligence—from innovative products and services to forward-thinking company initiatives, brand and communication strategies, and team and individual leadership. Whether applied in business operations, customer experience, cybersecurity, creative execution, or process automation, AI is shaping the future of the workplace—and the Globee® Awards is here to recognize those driving this transformation.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores of industry experts and peers from around the world. Judging is transparent, data-driven, and independent of sponsorship or internal influence.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Pioneers, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #AIExcellence #ArtificialIntelligence #BusinessInnovation #GlobalRecognition #AILeadership #WorkplaceInnovation #CreativeAI

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards