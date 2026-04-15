Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Business Invite Organizations Worldwide to Nominate Achievements at the Workplace and Across Business

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements across industries, organizations, and roles worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation, announced a call for global entries for the Globee® Awards for Business, inviting organizations, teams, and professionals worldwide to nominate their workplace and business achievements.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

The program is open to organizations of all sizes, including startups, private and public companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations. Submissions may represent achievements across any industry and reflect contributions at the workplace, departmental, organizational, or enterprise level.

The Globee® Awards for Business recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Submissions may include achievements related to business performance, leadership, operations, customer initiatives, innovation, employee engagement, workplace practices, and other contributions that demonstrate measurable impact.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that work at every level—across industries, roles, and geographies—has the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. The evaluation approach is designed to provide a structured and consistent assessment of submissions.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries and sectors. The evaluation process involves participation from experienced professionals worldwide, ensuring a structured and consistent approach. The programs recognize local, regional, and global achievements, reflecting impact at every level.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #BusinessAwards #CallForGlobalEntries #RecognizingAchievements #GlobalRecognition #WorkplaceExcellence #BusinessGrowth #Leadership #Innovation #Entrepreneurship

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards