Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity to Honor Enterprise AI Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, part of the Globee Awards' premier portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs, invite global entries for achievements in Enterprise AI Security. Serving as a trusted platform for recognizing real-world impact, the program honors organizations, teams, and professionals securing AI systems across enterprise environments.

Open to companies of all sizes, government agencies, and public sector departments worldwide, the awards recognize achievements that strengthen AI governance, protect data, manage risk, and enable responsible AI adoption at scale. All entries are evaluated through a transparent, independent scoring process by industry experts and peers.

Whether your organization has strengthened security operations, advanced AI-driven protection, improved risk management, or enhanced digital trust, the Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity provides a trusted platform for international recognition.

