Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity to Recognize Customer Success & Tech Adoption Achievements Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, part of the Globee Awards' premier portfolio of merit-based business recognition programs, is inviting global entries for achievements in customer success, solution delivery, and technology adoption in the cybersecurity space.

This global recognition program celebrates real-world achievements in cybersecurity — from strengthening customer trust and driving secure tech adoption to building digital resilience. Open to individuals, teams, departments, and organizations from every industry and country, including the public sector and government agencies, the program focuses on what's been accomplished.

The Globee® Awards recognizes those making a measurable impact by deploying cybersecurity technologies, improving safety frameworks, and supporting customer and operational success. If your work has helped reduce risk, increase trust, or transform security posture — this is your opportunity to be recognized on a global stage.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, relying on independent working professionals and business owners to evaluate achievements across individuals, teams, products and services, companies, and brands.

