Globee® Awards for Pioneers Invites Working Professionals and Business Owners Worldwide to Volunteer as Judges

Working Professionals and Business Owners Worldwide Can Apply to Participate as Judges for the Globee® Awards for Pioneers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Pioneers, a premier global recognition program that honors forward-thinking innovation, is inviting working professionals and business owners from all industries and regions to participate as volunteer judges.

Judges will review submissions from individuals, teams, companies, and organizations that are redefining markets and delivering impactful solutions. The evaluation process is merit-based, transparent, and conducted entirely online, enabling professionals to review and score entries from anywhere in the world.

Serving as a judge is a unique opportunity to gain insight into cutting-edge achievements, expand professional networks, and contribute to the global celebration of meaningful progress.

Judges who complete their assignments receive:

A verified eCertificate of participation

Name and company listing on the official Globee® Awards Judges page

Opportunity to contribute to Globee® Insights

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

