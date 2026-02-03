Globee® Awards: Insights into the Role of Working Professionals and Business Owners Serving as Industry Experts

Experienced professionals contribute expertise, uphold standards, and continue learning through peer-driven evaluation

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based and data-driven business awards programs, announced today that insights from more than 11,000 working professionals and business owners serving as industry experts worldwide highlight how experienced professionals contribute their knowledge and judgment to credible, peer-driven recognition.

To learn more about the Globee® Awards and its evaluation process, please visit: https://globeeawards.com/

The insights show that industry experts view their role primarily as a professional contribution, applying real-world experience, subject-matter expertise, and independent perspective to the evaluation of achievements. Primary motivations include supporting fair recognition, reinforcing meaningful standards, and ensuring that achievements are assessed with integrity and consistency.

The findings also indicate that participation is mutually beneficial. Even as established experts, respondents noted that reviewing diverse submissions enables continued learning, exposure to emerging ideas, and insight into evolving practices across industries and regions worldwide.

The insights are based on aggregated, self-reported responses from Globee® Awards judges and are presented as directional insights, reflecting general patterns in how working professionals and business owners engage as industry experts in peer evaluation.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, relying on independent working professionals and business owners to evaluate achievements across individuals, teams, products and services, companies, and brands.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #BusinessAwards #IndustryExperts #ThoughtLeadership #WorkingProfessionals #BusinessOwners

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards