Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Innovation Invite Startups and Small Businesses Worldwide to Nominate Innovation Achievements

Recognizing innovation achievements from emerging and growing organizations across industries worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced a call for global entries for the Globee® Awards for Innovation, inviting startups and small businesses worldwide to nominate their innovation achievements for consideration.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/

Startups and small businesses across industries are invited to submit achievements that demonstrate innovation in products, services, business models, technology adoption, or operational approaches. Eligible submissions may include new product launches, service enhancements, digital solutions, process improvements, and other initiatives reflecting measurable outcomes.

The Globee® Awards recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that innovation at every stage—from early growth to expanding operations—has the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. The evaluation approach is designed to provide a structured and consistent assessment of submissions.

Entries are open to startups and small businesses worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries, organizations, and roles. The programs are open to organizations of all sizes, including startups, enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process involving participation from experienced professionals across diverse industries worldwide.

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SOURCE Globee Awards