Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Pioneers to Recognize Innovative Products and Services Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, announce the Call for Entries for the Globee® Awards for Pioneers. This prestigious international recognition program honors groundbreaking products and services that are reshaping industries and creating lasting impact across the global business landscape.

Open to businesses of all sizes and sectors from around the world, the Globee® Awards for Pioneers highlights achievements in product and service development that demonstrate ingenuity, industry influence, and sustainable progress.

Formerly known as the Globee® Awards for Disruptors, this evolved program reflects a growing emphasis on purposeful innovation, bold execution, and long-term vision. From startups launching breakthrough technologies to established companies redefining market expectations, the awards celebrate those building the future of how we live, work, and connect.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Pioneers, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

