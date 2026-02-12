Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Technology to Recognize Innovative Products and Services Worldwide

Globee Awards

Feb 12, 2026, 11:00 ET

Honoring breakthrough technology products and services shaping industries, organizations, and communities across the globe.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced the call for global entries for the Globee® Awards for Technology, a premier recognition program celebrating innovative technology products and services that deliver real-world business and operational impact.

Learn more and submit achievements: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

Serving as a trusted, merit-based platform, the Globee® Awards for Technology recognizes achievements across all areas of technology—from enterprise solutions and emerging innovations to industry-specific and specialized technologies. The program is open to organizations of all sizes, including private companies, startups, government agencies, and public sector departments, from all industries and regions worldwide.

All submissions are evaluated through a transparent, data-driven process by independent industry experts and peers, ensuring recognition is based solely on the merit of the achievement.

About the Globee® Awards 
The Globee® Awards present recognition across multiple business awards programs, honoring achievements by individuals, teams, organizations, products, services, and initiatives worldwide. Known for their merit-based, data-driven evaluation process, the Globee® Awards provide a credible platform for recognizing excellence, innovation, leadership, and impact across industries and regions. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com

