Globee® Awards for Technology: Recognizing Technology Achievements Worldwide for Over Two Decades -- Now Accepting Entries

Recognizing the full spectrum of technology achievements with worldwide participation across industries and organizations of all sizes

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

For over two decades, the Globee® Awards for Technology have recognized achievements across a wide range of technology domains, reflecting contributions from organizations, teams, and professionals worldwide. The program traces its origins to the Network Products Guide, a print-era publication introduced to increase awareness of technology products and services, which has since evolved into a global recognition program.

The awards recognize achievements across a broad spectrum of technologies, including software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital platforms, and enterprise systems, as well as technologies applied in fields such as healthcare, space, manufacturing, energy, and other industry sectors. Submissions may include product innovations, technology implementations, operational improvements, and initiatives that demonstrate measurable impact.

Open to organizations of all sizes—including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations—the program reflects the diverse ways technology is applied across industries. Submissions may also represent contributions from teams, departments, and professionals across organizational roles.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that technology-driven initiatives at every level have the opportunity to be recognized. Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process, based on defined criteria.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards