Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Technology to Recognize Tech Adoption Achievements Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Technology, part of the Globee Awards' premier portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business awards programs, have issued a Call for Global Entries to recognize outstanding technology adoption achievements from around the world.

This global recognition program honors individuals, teams, departments, and organizations that demonstrate measurable success in adopting, implementing, managing, and optimizing technology to improve operations, security, productivity, and business outcomes. The focus is on real-world impact—how technology is applied, scaled, and used effectively, not just how it is built.

Open to companies of all sizes, public sector departments, and government agencies worldwide, the program welcomes entries from every industry and region. Whether driven by IT teams, technology users, operational leaders, or cross-functional departments, recognized achievements reflect excellence in practical technology deployment and management.

All entries are evaluated through a transparent, data-driven scoring process, with winners determined solely by average scores provided by independent industry experts and peers from around the world.

The Globee® Awards organize data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, relying on independent working professionals and business owners to evaluate achievements across individuals, teams, products and services, companies, and brands.

