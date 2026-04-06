Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards Invite Organizations Worldwide, Including Those Across the Middle East, to Nominate Their Business Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global business achievements with worldwide participation across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation that recognizes achievements across industries, announced a call for global entries, inviting organizations, teams, and professionals from around the world—including those across the Middle East—to nominate their business achievements for consideration.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com

Organizations operating in the Middle East, as well as multinational companies with a presence in the region, are invited to participate alongside peers worldwide. The awards are open to organizations of all sizes, including startups, private and public companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations.

The Globee® Awards recognize business achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Submissions may reflect a range of business outcomes, including operational initiatives, customer-focused efforts, technology adoption, and organizational performance across industries. Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, reflecting the varied scale at which organizations operate.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. The evaluation approach is designed to provide a structured and consistent assessment of submissions.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. With participation from organizations and professionals around the globe, the awards honor excellence through a data-driven evaluation process.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards