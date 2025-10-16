Call for Industry Experts: 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology Invites Working and Business Professionals from Around the World

Globee Awards

Oct 16, 2025, 12:41 ET

Apply Now to Help Evaluate the World's Most Innovative Technology Achievements

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Technology, part of the Globee® Awards' premier data-driven recognition programs, is now accepting applications from industry experts around the world to serve as judges for the 21st annual program.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

Judges will evaluate nominations across a wide range of technological innovations—from AI and cybersecurity to enterprise software, fintech, and emerging tech solutions. All evaluations follow a structured, data-driven scoring system to ensure fairness, transparency, and consistency.

Judges who complete their assignments will receive:

  • A verified eCertificate of participation
  • Their name and company are published on the official Globee® Awards Judges page
  • An invitation to contribute to Globee® Insights and join a global community of respected professionals

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

