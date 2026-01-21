Globee® Awards Empower Organizations and Professionals to Validate Achievements Worldwide

Achievement-Based Recognition Gains Momentum Across Industries and Roles

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An international survey conducted by the Globee® Awards, encompassing over 23,000 working professionals and business owners worldwide, confirms the growing importance of achievement-based recognition. Across industries and regions, companies and individuals are placing increasing value on documenting and recognizing key achievements that shape business success and operational excellence.

The Globee® Awards, organizers of ten premier business awards programs, offer a merit-based, data-driven platform to recognize accomplishments at every level of business. These awards honor innovation, leadership, impact, and excellence in organizations of all sizes and industries, as well as the contributions of individuals and teams worldwide.

A Recognition Framework Aligned with the Business Journey

To support the whole business lifecycle, the Globee Awards highlight achievements across key phases:

Key Achievements – Highlighting 1–3 significant accomplishments in a quarter or calendar year.

– Highlighting 1–3 significant accomplishments in a quarter or calendar year. The Spark (Innovation & Pioneers) – Recognizing new ideas, breakthroughs, or market-firsts.

– Recognizing new ideas, breakthroughs, or market-firsts. The Build (Technology & Artificial Intelligence) – Honoring the development of technical foundations, platforms, and tools.

– Honoring the development of technical foundations, platforms, and tools. The Shield (Cybersecurity) – Celebrating efforts to protect assets, enable digital trust, and secure operations.

– Celebrating efforts to protect assets, enable digital trust, and secure operations. The Scale (Business & Leadership) – Acknowledging milestones in organizational growth, strategy, and direction.

– Acknowledging milestones in organizational growth, strategy, and direction. The Legacy (Impact & Excellence) – Recognizing lasting improvements to workplaces, industries, or communities.

These categories reflect the diverse ways in which professionals and organizations contribute value and drive progress. Recognizing such achievements helps build a Recognition Legacy—a long-term record of contributions that continue to shape careers, companies, and industries.

Each Globee® Awards program welcomes participation from every region and sector. Independent experts judge entries from around the world through a transparent and unbiased scoring process.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Pioneers, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

