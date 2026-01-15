Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity to Recognize AI-Powered Advances in Security and Digital Trust

Recognizing transformative AI contributions that safeguard digital ecosystems across industries and borders

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based and data-driven business awards programs, are now accepting entries highlighting achievements for the 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity. This prestigious global recognition program is open to organizations, teams, and individuals from every country, industry, and size who are driving innovation in cybersecurity.

This year, the awards will spotlight the increasing impact of Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity. As AI continues to transform threat detection, prevention, response, and compliance, the Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity will recognize outstanding AI-powered solutions and technologies that are advancing the field.

Organizations developing or using AI-driven tools in cybersecurity—from startups to global enterprises—are invited to submit their achievements. Whether you're building the next generation of predictive threat analysis or deploying AI for automated response, your contributions deserve global recognition.

Cybersecurity companies, IT firms, product teams, and innovators from around the world are encouraged to submit nominations showcasing their achievements.

