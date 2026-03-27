Call for Papers | Symposium of the Silk Road Week from China National Silk Museum

HANGZHOU, China, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To further elaborate on the cultural values of the Silk Road, and to advance the preservation of Silk Road cultural heritage, innovation in museum practices, and research on Silk Road civilizations, China National Silk Museum will host the Symposium of the Silk Road Week in June 2026. Focusing on cultural heritage and intangible cultural heritage along the Silk Road, the symposium will center on the themes of "Dialogue among Civilizations • Technological Empowerment • Heritage Innovation", we sincerely invite scholars and professionals from museums, research institutions, and universities to submit academic papers. The symposium aims to contribute cutting-edge achievements and perspectives on Silk Road studies for global dialogues among civilizations.

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Themes (Including but Not Limited to the Following)

1. Synergistic mechanisms for the preservation of Silk Road cultural heritage and ecologically sustainability

2. Empirical research and theoretical innovation on how Silk Road heritage interacts multi-ethnic cultural exchange and mutual learning

3. Safeguarding and Living Transmission of Intangible Cultural Heritage along the Silk Road: Practices and Mechanism Building

4. Technological innovation and interdisciplinary methodologies for the scientific conservation of Silk Road cultural relics

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Submission Requirements

1. Abstract submission: From the date of this announcement to April 20, 2026. Full paper submission: After the abstract is reviewed and approved, authors shall submit the full paper by May 28, 2026.

2. Manuscript content: Authors may choose their own paper titles, which must be provided in both Chinese and English. Bilingual abstracts (approximately 300 words each) and 3–5 keywords are required. Abstracts shall include research purpose, methodology, main conclusions and innovative points.

3. The manuscript must end with the author's details in both Chinese and English, including full name, gender, date of birth, professional title/position, academic degree, E-mail, detailed contact information (mobile phone number, postal address, postal code) and affiliated institution.

4. Authors of accepted papers will be invited to attend and present at the Symposium on the Silk Road Week to be held at the China National Silk Museum in June 2026. Notifications will only be sent to authors of accepted papers. All applicants are eligible to apply to attend the symposium as listeners.

5. The conference will select two outstanding paper authors under the age of 38 to be included in the China National Silk Museum "Splendid Scholars" Support Program, and provide financial support for travel and accommodation expenses related to their participation in the Symposium on the Silk Road Week.

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Submission Method

Please send your manuscript and relevant materials to the E-mail: [email protected]

E-mail subject format: "Symposium on the Silk Road Week + Author Name + Affiliation + Paper Title"

SOURCE China National Silk Museum