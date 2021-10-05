Call for Presentations Now Open for GS1 Connect 2022

EWING, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US® is now accepting applications for presentations at GS1 Connect 2022, to be held June 7-9, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego, California.

With more than 40 live sessions plus additional on-demand content, the event will span two days across six tracks, including healthcare, grocery, retail, foodservice, innovation and technology. The conference will also feature the Startup Lab Pitch Competition, which showcases emerging technologies that could have a significant impact on the supply chain. In addition, the conference will provide networking opportunities, solution provider exhibits and GS1 US University for those seeking to build their foundational GS1 Standards knowledge.

GS1 US invites industry thought leaders to share their success stories leveraging GS1 Standards. Presentations should include specific examples of how data standards support innovative supply chain performance or accelerated digital transformation. Specifically, GS1 US welcomes speakers who can provide insights on the following topics:

Product and location identification

Data quality and product data management

E-commerce (omni-channel, connected consumer)

Visibility (traceability, safety, inventory management)

Supply chain performance (distribution, logistics, transactional efficiencies)

Innovation (digital convergence, technology integration, interoperability)

Additionally, GS1 US will accept proposals from brands, retailers, foodservice operators, healthcare providers and distributors for "How to Do Business With…" and Trading Partner Roundtable sessions, which offer tips and dialog that can help attendees understand specific business process requirements.

Solution providers are welcome to submit proposals for the Tech Track; however, to be considered for the Retail, Healthcare, Foodservice and Grocery industry tracks, the session must be co-presented with an end user.

All applications will be evaluated based on relevance and usefulness of the topic to GS1 Standards users and conference attendees, and topics will be considered for either a live or pre-recorded session. Applicants must submit their presentation proposals via the online portal by December 8, 2021.

"Supply chain resilience and performance are now mission critical to supporting today's consumer demands," said Siobhan O'Bara, senior vice president, community engagement, GS1 US. "GS1 Connect provides an opportunity for those in the trenches to share best practices for leveraging GS1 Standards to evolve their supply chains, including those focused on digitization, sustainability and improved data management. We look forward to discussing these key issues live and in person once again!"

To learn more about GS1 Connect 2022 and to sign up for updates, please visit https://gs1connect.gs1us.org.

About GS1 US: GS1 US, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, visit http://www.gs1us.org.

SOURCE GS1 US

