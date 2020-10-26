Call for Presentations Now Open for GS1 Connect: Digital Edition 2021

EWING, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US is now accepting speaker proposals for GS1 Connect: Digital Edition 2021, to be held June 8-10, 2021. GS1 Connect: Digital Edition 2021 will feature live-streamed and on-demand industry-driven content focused on adapting to today's supply chain and e-commerce challenges. Originally planned as a live event to be held in Boston, the continuing uncertainty resulting from the pandemic prompted the return to a virtual conference experience to help keep attendees safe. With more than 60 sessions, the digital event will span three days across six tracks, including healthcare, grocery, retail, foodservice, innovation and technology.

GS1 US invites industry thought leaders to share their success stories leveraging GS1 Standards. Presentations should be designed to help industry peers understand how to solve a particular business process challenge using GS1 Standards, including examples of how standards support continuous or innovative supply chain performance. Specifically, GS1 US welcomes speakers who can provide insights on the following topics:

Product and location identification

Data quality and product data management

E-commerce, omni-channel retailing or consumer engagement strategies

Visibility, traceability and inventory management

Supply chain performance and resilience

Innovation or digital convergence

Additionally, GS1 US will accept proposals from brands, retailers, foodservice operators, healthcare providers and distributors for "How to Do Business With…" and Trading Partner Roundtable sessions, which offer tips and dialog that can help attendees understand specific business process requirements. The expanded conference program will also feature the Startup Lab Pitch Competition, discussion groups, live networking and opportunities to meet with solution providers, and GS1 US University Virtual Classroom for those seeking to build their foundational GS1 Standards knowledge.

All applications will be evaluated based on relevance and usefulness of the topic to GS1 Standards users and conference attendees. Applicants must submit their presentation proposals via the online portal by December 8, 2020.

"With the successful launch of GS1 Connect: Digital Edition last June, we are confident that we can share even more inspiring member stories for another engaging digital experience in 2021," said Siobhan O'Bara, senior vice president, community engagement, GS1 US. "We look forward to curating a program that highlights thought-provoking uses of GS1 Standards, and how members have been able to adapt amid the uncertainty of 2020 and accelerate digital transformation."

To learn more about GS1 Connect: Digital Edition 2021 and to sign up for updates, please visit https://www.gs1connect.org.

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, visit www.gs1us.org.

