Callaway Golf and Stephen Curry Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension

The Global Sports Icon Will Continue to Partner with Callaway Golf on Philanthropic and Game-Expanding Endeavors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Curry, the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP, and Callaway Golf today announced that they have agreed to a multi-year extension of their partnership. Together, they will continue to work on various initiatives, with a strong focus on expanding the game by making it more accessible to underserved and underrepresented youth.

Stephen Curry and Callaway Golf have extended their partnership.

Since Curry and Callaway announced their partnership in 2019, Curry has launched several successful golf-related endeavors that are bringing more young people into the game. In October of 2019, he helped Howard University launch their first-ever Division 1 Golf Program, with a pledge to fund the university's men's and women's programs, and personally funding three full golf scholarships. Callaway has been heavily involved as the official golf equipment provider for the program since its launch.

Among other initiatives, the two sides have worked together to create a limited-edition Chrome Soft Truvis Golf Ball in support of Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. The non-profit was created to focus on improving the lives of kids and families in Oakland, the Bay Area and across the country. Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood—nutrition, education, and physical activity—Eat. Learn. Play. is working to ensure that every child in Oakland has access to the nutritious food they need to be healthy and thrive; is equipped with the resources to foster a love for learning and reading; and is provided safe places and equitable opportunities to play.

In 2022, Curry and his UNDERRATED brand wrapped up a highly successful inaugural season of UNDERRATED Golf. Callaway Golf helped support the inaugural season, and now they have extended their partnership with Curry to become an official partner of UNDERRATED Golf. This mission-based enterprise continues to provide equity, access, and opportunity to underrepresented individuals across the country, all the while creating new opportunities for young athletes who may not otherwise have the chance to gain access to the sport and adjacent skills, by providing training, equipment, networking events and more. This also allows young golfers to play on courses they would never have access to, all the while addressing the gender inequity within the sport of golf and beyond, ensuring young female players are given the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

Curry is also prominently involved in golf content and competition. He serves as the Executive Producer for the hit ABC mini-golf show, "Holey Moley," with a goal to help grow the game of golf worldwide, reaching youth and adults alike. He has competed in several Korn Ferry Tour events, in Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change, and in the American Century Championship, among other televised events.

"I am beyond excited to continue to work with Callaway Golf and their outstanding team," Curry said. "They have been so supportive throughout our partnership as we've developed successful programs that are making golf more accessible to boys and girls around the world. Golf is an amazing game that brings people together, and I look forward to partnering with Callaway in the years to come with a commitment to benefitting young people of all different backgrounds."

"We are so proud to continue our partnership with Stephen Curry, and to work together on initiatives that make golf more inclusive and fun for everyone who wants to participate in the game," said Chip Brewer, CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands. "Stephen is an incredible partner, and we're seeing firsthand how these initiatives are creating meaningful experiences and new opportunities to bring a newer, younger, and more diverse audience into the game."

About Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry's on and off court legacy is underscored by transformation and innovation. Widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen is point guard for the Golden State Warriors where his 13-year career is marked by many firsts. He was the first person to be named Most Valuable Player by unanimous vote in NBA history, the first player to hit 100 3-pointers in the NBA Finals, one of a select few to win MVP awards two years in a row, remains the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history and recently surpassed former record-holder Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history. He holds eight NBA All-Star selections and four NBA Championships. Beyond the game of basketball, Stephen is an emerging figure in Silicon Valley, investing in innovative consumer and enterprise tech companies. He is the CEO of SC30 Inc. (SC30), a purpose-driven company which focuses on the athlete's off-court endeavors spanning brand partnerships, media, investments, and philanthropy. In 2020, he launched Curry Brand, a purpose-driven legacy brand powered by Under Armour, with a mission to open doors for underrepresented youth and increase access for sports across the country. In 2019, Stephen and Ayesha Curry launched Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (ELP) an organization dedicated to unleashing the potential of every child and making a positive impact for generations to come. Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood—nutrition, education, and physical activity—ELP is designed to ensure an equal road to success for all kids. Additionally, Stephen co-founded Unanimous Media with a goal to elevate diverse voices and shine a light on compelling narratives focused on family, sports, and faith-based content for all platforms. Up next, Unanimous Media will release Stephen Curry: Underrated, a documentary with A24 and Apple about Stephen Curry's rise to prominence during his 2008 March Madness run at Davidson College.

About Callaway Golf Company

Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information, please visit www.callawaygolf.com . Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp/ (NYSE: MODG), is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Callaway Golf