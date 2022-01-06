CALLAWAY GOLF ANNOUNCES NEW CHROME SOFT GOLF BALLS

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY), an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, officially announced their new Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X, and Chrome Soft X LS Golf Balls. Each of these new products will be available at retailers nationwide starting on January 28.

Chrome Soft is better for everyone, from amateurs to major winners. Now each of these new golf ball offerings incorporates the company's proprietary new Precision Technology to deliver their tightest dispersion, consistently fast ball speeds and total performance. They've leveraged over $50 million of additional investment to enhance every component, process, and measure for the highest quality golf balls. With Precision Technology, they've created design techniques and manufacturing specifications up to 1/1000th of an inch.

The Chrome Soft Golf Ball is designed for a wide range of golfers who want outstanding feel, excellent distance, and incredible forgiveness. Key performance characteristics include signature Chrome Soft feel, more distance off the tee, low spinning iron shots, and a high level of greenside control.

Chrome Soft X LS 22 is designed for max distance in a fine-tuned lower spin profile. It's especially suited for players who want to hit their longest drives off the tee, with a tremendous combination of distance and a straight ball flight. Key performance characteristics include very fast ball speed off the tee, penetrating long iron shots, straight ball flight, and excellent greenside control.

Chrome Soft X is Callaway's #1 ball on Tours worldwide. It's a great option for the better, faster-swinging players who want excellent spin consistency and Tour level short game control. Key performance characteristics include high ball speeds off the tee, workable iron shots, and Tour level greenside control.

Each of these golf balls are available at a retail price of $49.99 per dozen. Options are also available in the company's major-winning Triple Track Technology for enhanced alignment, and in hi-res Truvis designs.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Callaway Golf

Related Links

http://www.callawaygolf.com

