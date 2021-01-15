Callaway Golf Announces New Epic Drivers And Fairway Woods

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), an industry leader in golf equipment and innovation, announced its new family of Epic Drivers and Fairway Woods. The Epic product line is framing the future of speed, with exceptional new technologies that are designed to deliver fast ball speeds for every type of player.

Epic, Epic MAX, and Epic MAX LS Drivers

Three new driver models are available – Epic Speed, Epic MAX, and Epic MAX LS. Exceptional ball speeds start with the Company's new A.I.-designed Jailbreak Speed Frame. Previous Jailbreak architectures stiffened the body in the vertical direction. By applying Artificial Intelligence, this new structure improves stability in the horizontal and torsional direction as well. The result is exceptional ball speeds across the face.

The A.I.-designed Flash Face utilizes a super strength titanium to enhance the Jailbreak Speed Frame and promote fast ball speeds across a more expansive area. Each face is uniquely optimized, and engineered for each head geometry, to provide a more efficient transfer of energy at impact.

Epic Speed is the fastest Epic driver ever, and it appeals to a wide range of golfers. The advanced aerodynamic head construction promotes lower drag for higher head speed. The taller ribbon and flatter crown are engineered for a precise and more aerodynamic shape that can help golfers generate more speed from their swing.

Increased forgiveness in Epic Speed comes from an advanced composite design. The proprietary Triaxial carbon covers a larger portion of the crown and toe, leading to weight savings of over 16 grams vs. a titanium crown. Their engineers have redistributed that saved weight to enhance forgiveness vs. previous Callaway MAVRIK designs.

Epic MAX is the most forgiving Epic ever, and it's a remarkable engineering feat for golfers who want to hit the ball longer and straighter. It's built on a simple equation: max ball speed (with the new Jailbreak A.I Speed Frame) + maximum forgiveness (with high MOI and adjustable weighting) = the ultimate max driver.

It features a lighter, stronger Triaxial Carbon material that saves over 19 grams of weight vs. titanium. Callaway redistributed that saved weight to promote high launch and more forgiveness. This driver delivers an exceptional combination of a deep CG, draw bias and higher MOI to promote a tighter downrange dispersion that leads to straighter drives. To promote more control, a 17g sliding rear weight provides extensive adjustability to provide the ball flight that golfers want to play. Combined with the OptiFit hosel, the Epic MAX offers up to 20 yards of shot shape correction.

Epic MAX LS is designed for mid-to-low handicap players who want more speed, neutral ball flight and forgiveness in a lower spin, high MOI package. The proprietary Triaxial carbon covers a larger portion of the crown and toe, and this driver delivers an exceptional combination of a deep CG and higher MOI to promote a tighter downrange dispersion. It's also the most fade capable driver in the Epic family, and Adjustable Perimeter Weighting provides up to 13 yards of shot shape correction to fine tune ball flight.

The Epic Speed and Epic MAX Drivers are available in 9*, 10.5* and 12* lofts, and Epic MAX LS is available in 9* and 10.5* loft options. Each of these new drivers is available for online pre-order on January 26, and at retail on February 18, at a price of $529.99.

Epic Speed and Epic MAX Fairway Woods

Two new fairway wood models are available – Epic Speed and Epic MAX, and their exceptional ball speeds start with the new Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades. Callaway used A.I. to design a completely new Jailbreak system, which spreads and angles the Jailbreak blades. Along with stiffening the body, the new design allows the forged face cup to flex efficiently.

Every model and every face in these new fairway woods are uniquely designed using advanced A.I. It's a proven technology that puts an even greater emphasis on center and off-center ball speeds.

In Epic Speed, high ball speeds and forgiveness come from the high strength C300 Maraging Steel. It provides outstanding strength and flexibility while the Face Cup provides speed and spin consistency across the face. The forward Center of Gravity (CG) is combined with a new leading-edge to promote a strong ball flight, outstanding spin robustness and consistent shot shape dispersion.

Epic MAX delivers enhanced forgiveness from an oversized Max shape. The oversized head combines with a shallow face to make these fairways extremely easy to launch. The launch and spin are tunable using 2 & 14g weights. Golfers can use the heavy weight in the rear for more forgiveness or use the heavy weight in the front for lower launch and spin.

Epic Speed is available in 3+, 3-, 4-, 5-, and 7-wood lofts. Epic MAX is available in 3+, 3-, 5-, Heavenwood, 7-, 9-, and 11-wood lofts. Each of these new fairway woods is available for online pre-order on January 26, and at retail on February 18, at a price of $299.99.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com , www.odysseygolf.com , www.ogio.com , www.travismathew.com , and www.jack-wolfskin.com .

