CALLAWAY GOLF ANNOUNCES NEW ROGUE FAMILY OF WOODS & IRONS

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY), an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, officially announced their new Rogue Family of Drivers, Fairway Woods, Irons and Hybrids. Each of these new products will be available at retailers nationwide starting on February 18.

Callaway Rogue Drivers

These new drivers are the Company's fastest, most stable drivers ever, with industry-leading innovations that create a breakthrough in performance. An all-new Tungsten Speed Cartridge places specific weight (up to 26 grams) low and deep in the head for increased speed, stability, and high MOI. The construction, shaping and positioning of their Jailbreak Speed Frame promotes even more speed and stability. And as the industry leader in Artificial Intelligence, they have lowered spin and increased forgiveness in their face optimization formula.

Rogue ST MAX: Callaway's best combination of distance and forgiveness, fits the majority of players.

Rogue ST MAX D: Dedicated draw model for players who need the most shot shape correction.

Rogue ST MAX LS: Stronger trajectory, lower spin, and more neutral ball flight.

Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS: A compact, low-spin head for better players.

Callaway Rogue Fairway Woods

Their fastest fairway woods ever, in fact they are up to 10 yards longer with new Batwing Technology. The new A.I. Jailbreak system has been completely redesigned to promote speed and stability. Two Jailbreak batwings are pushed to the perimeter, providing stiffness while allowing the face to flex for high ball speeds. Like the driver, these fairway woods are engineered with a Tungsten Speed Cartridge plus an A.I. Face. Additionally, the High Strength Face Cup provides speed and spin consistency.

Rogue ST MAX: Their longest fairway wood, with high MOI and a neutral ball flight.

Rogue ST MAX D: Their highest launching and most draw biased model for shot shape correction.

Rogue ST MAX LS: Their lowest spinning model with a neutral ball flight in a compact shape.

Callaway Rogue Hybrids

The Company continues to push the boundaries of hybrid performance, and the new Rogue ST models incorporate an all-new Jailbreak System for powerful distance. These clubs also feature a high strength 455 Face Cup, an all-new A.I. Face Optimization, and a Tungsten Speed Cartridge.

MAX: For the game-improvement player who wants breakthrough hybrid performance.

MAX OS: Larger clubhead for easy launch, more draw bias and better turf interaction.

MAX OS LITE: The easiest-to-launch Rogue ST Hybrid, with lightweight components for more swing speed.

PRO: Fairway wood shaping, shallow face, and neutral CG for the most workability.

Callaway Rogue Irons

Their longest irons. In an industry-first, Callaway has combined high strength 450 steel with an A.I. designed Flash Face Cup for more ball speed and better ball speed consistency. They've also continued to push innovation through patented Urethane Microspheres and have massively increased their precision tungsten weighting.

MAX: Refined game-improvement shaping, incredible speed, forgiveness, and all-around performance.

MAX OS: A forgiving game-improvement iron with high launch, wide soles, and enhanced offset for mid-high handicap golfers.

MAX OS LITE: Their most forgiving iron with high launch, increased lofts, and wide soles in a lightweight package.

PRO: Packed with technology in a players' hollow body shape.

Key Info and Pricing

Retail Dates for All Rogue Products: February 18th

Rogue Driver Pricing: $549.99

Rogue Fairway Wood Pricing: $349.99 each

Rogue Hybrid Pricing: $279.99 each

Rogue Irons Pricing: Starting at $999.99

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew,com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Callaway Golf

Related Links

http://www.callawaygolf.com

