Calligraphy Is The Focus Of Alcantara's New Exhibit At The Royal Palace In Milan

MILAN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Out of the Blue, A Calligraphic Journey through Alcantara" opens next week in the Apartment of the Princes at the Royal Palace of Milan as a special feature of Milan Art Week.

The exhibition showcases the work of six Chinese artists- Qin Feng, Qu Lei Lei, Sun Xun, Mao Lizi, Zhang Chun Hong and Wang Huangsheng – who have worked to combine the art of ancient calligraphy with avant-garde Alcantara material.

Due to health concerns, the exhibition will be open to the public free of charge on a "by appointment" basis from Wednesday, September 9th through Sunday, October 11th. Milan Art Week takes place September 7-13.

Curated by Dagmar Carnevale Lavezzoli and Katie Hill, the exhibit was produced by the Municipality of Milan's Department of Culture, the Royal Palace of Milan and Alcantara S.p.A. It continues an annual series of exhibits begun in 2015 at the Royal Palace that explore the artistic use of Alcantara materials.

One of the highest forms of artistic expression in China, the ancient discipline of calligraphy in the digital age continues to provide a vehicle for addressing topical issues as it connects them with the ancient past.

The Alcantara calligraphy exhibit will be on display in The Apartment of the Princes which occupies 10 rooms in the southwest wing of the Royal Palace. The artwork has been placed to respond to the aesthetics of each room and ranges from digital projections to ink forests on rolls of Alcantara. It also is intended to question the relationship between humanity and the surrounding world through Taoist notions of temporality, life force and participation.

Additional information about "Out of the Blue, A Calligraphic Journey through Alcantara" and the Royal Palace of Milan is available at www.palazzorealemilano.it.

Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara has been certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions derived from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

For further information:

www.alcantara.com

twitter.com/alcantaraspa

facebook.com/alcantara.company

youtube.com/alcantaracompany

instagram.com/alcantara_company/

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.

Related Links

http://www.alcantara.com

