Calling All Cheese Lovers: AmericInn by Wyndham Will Pay Your Family $15,000 to Uncover the Midwest's Cheesiest Delights

It's no surprise that cheese holds a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of Americans. Recent research reveals that nearly 96% of Americans enjoy cheese regularly and about a third savor it in their meals on average of three times daily. From the mouth-watering cheese curds of Wisconsin to the artisanal fromage of Minnesota the first-ever AmericInn Cheesiest Family will dive headfirst into seven nights of cheesy bliss.

"No matter where you live, nothing beats the bonding power of cheese. And when it comes to the best, there's no doubt the Midwest reigns supreme. Just like cheese brings families together over delicious meals, AmericInn connects guests with unforgettable travel experiences across America's heartland and beyond. Our first ever Cheesiest Family will fully immerse themselves in the best cheese-scapades, experiencing AmericInn signature hospitality and sharing their memorable adventures on social media."

- Clem Bence, Vice President and Brand Leader, AmericInn by Wyndham

A Legendary Cheese-Filled Journey on The Open Road

The adventures of America's Cheesiest Family know no bounds! This cheese-filled escapade will take your family through Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa, immersing you in all things cheese from start to finish. Experience a traditional Wisconsin-style cheese curds crawl and visit an authentic Iowa dairy farm to meet the cows behind the cheesy goodness. And for cheese enthusiasts seeking the wildest and most indulgent flavors, the Minnesota State Fair awaits as the perfect finale to your cheesy adventure! As you savor and explore, you'll capture your adventures on social media, creating content for AmericInn channels.

America's Welcoming Neighbor

Founded in the heart of Minneapolis-Saint Paul, AmericInn by Wyndham got its start as a charming Midwest brand, where every guest is treated like a beloved neighbor, offering cozy comfort and genuine hospitality. Now, with over 225 locations across the United States, AmericInn proudly embodies American values, dedicated to making a positive impact on both guests and communities. As they embark on a cheese-filled adventure, the winning family will stay at AmericInn properties along the way, savoring the warmth and welcoming spirit of America at every delightful stop.

The Search is On

Do you have what it takes to be crowned the AmericInn Cheesiest Family? If your crew is passionate about creating engaging content and capturing share-worthy memories, you could be the perfect fit.

Responsibilities:

Participate in a range of cheese-themed experiences for seven days.

Document your adventures in real-time and deliver unique photo and video content.

Create content for the brand social media channels.

Inspire others by sharing your experiences on your social media channels.

Qualifications:

Must be available to travel on or about August 23 – August 30, 2024 .

– . A social media-savvy family with active social media accounts (TikTok and Instagram preferred).

Parents or guardians must be at least 21 years old.

U.S. resident with a valid federal or state-issued ID and ability to drive to select locations.

The Perks:

Seven paid nights at AmericInn hotels

$10,000 travel stipend (to cover airfare, ground transportation, and on-the-go travel expenses)

travel stipend (to cover airfare, ground transportation, and on-the-go travel expenses) $5,000 cash

cash Wyndham Rewards ® Diamond level membership

Diamond level membership Suitcase full of AmericInn swag

An epic summer vacation accompanied by a belly full of cheese.

How to Apply:

To enter the contest, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/cheesiestfamily to submit a written entry with no less than 300 words or a 60-second or shorter video describing what makes your family the ideal candidate for the job. Video submissions that highlight applicants' storytelling skills and social savviness are strongly encouraged.

to submit a written entry with no less than 300 words a 60-second or shorter video describing what makes your family the ideal candidate for the job. Video submissions that highlight applicants' storytelling skills and social savviness are strongly encouraged. Families must also provide a family photo, the full names of all applicants, the handles to public and active social media accounts, plus current state and town/city of residence.

Submissions will be judged based on originality, creativity, social media savviness, and the family's undeniable love for cheese.

Applications will be accepted through 11:59 PM ET on July 30, 2024 .

on . Applicants must have consent from all parties that are included in both video and written applications. Entries must comply with official rules.

If you're a family who loves creating engaging experiences together and documenting your family's adventures, apply to be the AmericInn Cheesiest Family. AmericInn will select the winning family on or about the week of August 12, 2024. No purchase is necessary to enter. The approximate retail value of the award package is $15,700. For more information, including official rules, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/cheesiestfamily.

